Some, worse than others, but food pantries and shelters are still here to help.

The pandemic has impacted everyone.

Local food pantry has seen more new families this year needing help

Food banks and organizations across the wabash valley say they're seeing more people this year than ever.

This year has hit everyone hard.

But -- it's hit some harder than others.

Many have lost their jobs this year because of the pandemic.

Many may wonder where their next meal will come from.

Or if they'll have warm clothes for the winter.

But with all the hardships... a lot organizations have stepped up to help.

Clay county emergency food bank is one of those many organizations.

Not only do they provide food to those in need.

They also have clothes... hygeine products... and even books and toys!

Mike robinson is the c-e-o of the food bank in clay county.

He says typically in a year they serve 33 hundred families.

This year -- he says -- they have seen more people need their help.

But -- more than that -- he says they're seeing what they call "new clients"

That's the fact that problems -- like food insecurity -- are being talked about even more!

"the big thing i've noticed this year more than anything else is how many people are recognizing food insecurity.

/// the words out there.

Our country, people should never go hungry and so we anticipate 20-21 it's going to continue also.

Along with whatever happens with the virus."

Again -- robinson says food insecurities...and people needing help happens all year...every year.

He says you can always donate or volunteer if you want to help.

