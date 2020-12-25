Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Local food pantry has seen more new families this year needing help

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Local food pantry has seen more new families this year needing help

Local food pantry has seen more new families this year needing help

The pandemic has impacted everyone.

Some, worse than others, but food pantries and shelters are still here to help.

Food banks and organizations across the wabash valley say they're seeing more people this year than ever.

Good evening to you and thank you for joining us.

This year has hit everyone hard.

But -- it's hit some harder than others.

News 10's sarah lehman has more from local food banks who are trying to help!

Many have lost their jobs this year because of the pandemic.

Many may wonder where their next meal will come from.

Or if they'll have warm clothes for the winter.

But with all the hardships... a lot organizations have stepped up to help.

Clay county emergency food bank is one of those many organizations.

Not only do they provide food to those in need.

They also have clothes... hygeine products... and even books and toys!

Mike robinson is the c-e-o of the food bank in clay county.

He says typically in a year they serve 33 hundred families.

This year -- he says -- they have seen more people need their help.

But -- more than that -- he says they're seeing what they call "new clients" robinson also says there is some good that has come out of this hardship.

That's the fact that problems -- like food insecurity -- are being talked about even more!

"the big thing i've noticed this year more than anything else is how many people are recognizing food insecurity.

/// the words out there.

Our country, people should never go hungry and so we anticipate 20-21 it's going to continue also.

Along with whatever happens with the virus."

Again -- robinson says food insecurities...and people needing help happens all year...every year.

He says you can always donate or volunteer if you want to help.

Reporting in the newsroom.

I'm sarah lehman.

News 10.




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

‘Try farm laws for a year or two…’: Rajnath Singh to farmers amid protest [Video]

‘Try farm laws for a year or two…’: Rajnath Singh to farmers amid protest

No corporate can snatch away any farmer's land as long as Narendra Modi is Prime Minister of the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday and asserted that the provision of MSP will..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:20Published
Volunteers Turn Out To Help Those In Need At St. John's Church In Newark [Video]

Volunteers Turn Out To Help Those In Need At St. John's Church In Newark

Many people in Newark are struggling to get food, especially on a holiday. But a local church, with the help of the community, is making sure that doesn't happen this holiday. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:08Published
Community comes together to help feed families [Video]

Community comes together to help feed families

One woman who runs a food pantry got help from the community and was able to feed many families.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:57Published