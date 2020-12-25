Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Vendee Globe at Christmas, Dalin leads

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 03:02s - Published
The Vendee Globe at Christmas, Dalin leads

The Vendee Globe at Christmas, Dalin leads

Vendee Globe sailors enjoy Christmas Day, opening presents and being merry as Charlie Dalin holds on to a narrow lead.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Vendée Globe Vendée Globe Yacht race

British sailor Hare on spending Christmas alone on the ocean in the Vendee Globe

 Pip Hare is spending Christmas Day alone, in the Southern Ocean, as she races the Vendee Globe - the 'Everest of the seas'.
BBC News
Escoffier rescued after his boat sinks in the Vendee Globe [Video]

Escoffier rescued after his boat sinks in the Vendee Globe

Escoffier rescued at sea in the Vendee Globe

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:14Published
Vendée Globe: The feminine touch of sailing [Video]

Vendée Globe: The feminine touch of sailing

Six women are among the 32 "skippers" in competition, challenging the high seas in one of the toughest and most prestigious races in the world.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:09Published

Christmas Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25

Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Breaks Spotify Record

 Mariah Carey's got the world celebrating Christmas like it's 1994 ... her classic song, "All I Want for Christmas is You," just set a record on Spotify. Her..
TMZ.com

FBI takes lead on investigating Nashville explosion

 The FBI is taking the lead on investigating the Christmas morning explosion in downtown Nashville. CBSN's Tom Hanson spoke with CBS News senior investigative..
CBS News

Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney's Bronte Beach party broken up by police

 Riot police were called to Bronte Beach in Sydney on Christmas afternoon to break up hundreds of people who were throwing a party in defiance of coronavirus..
New Zealand Herald

Related news from verified sources

British sailor Hare on spending Christmas alone on the ocean in the Vendee Globe

Pip Hare is spending Christmas Day alone, in the Southern Ocean, as she races the Vendee Globe - the...
BBC News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Thomson first to cross the equator, holds Vendee globe lead [Video]

Thomson first to cross the equator, holds Vendee globe lead

RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: UPDATES FROM VENDEE GLOBE LEADER ALEX THOMSON AND OTHER SKIPPERS SHOWS: AT SEA (NOVEMBER 18, 2020) (ASO - SEE RESTRICTIONS BEFORE USE) 1. VARIOUS OF VIEWS

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:51Published
Vendee Globe leader Thomson gives updates from his yacht [Video]

Vendee Globe leader Thomson gives updates from his yacht

Briton is hoping to become first non-French winner of the iconic race

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:41Published
Dipped Globe Christmas Ornament [Video]

Dipped Globe Christmas Ornament

Credit: Better Homes & Gardens     Duration: 01:38Published