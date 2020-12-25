Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Best gift': Vaccinations begin in Latin America

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:48s - Published
'Best gift': Vaccinations begin in Latin America

'Best gift': Vaccinations begin in Latin America

Mexico this week inoculated its first person against COVID-19, kicking off a fightback from a pandemic that has killed 120,000 people in the country and battered the economy, celebrating a Christmas roll-out that also began elsewhere in Latin America.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Latin America Latin America Region of the Americas where Romance languages are primarily spoken

Mexico starts giving first shots of Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine

 MEXICO CITY (AP) — An intensive care nurse in Mexico City Thursday became the first person in Latin America to receive an approved coronavirus vaccine. Mexico..
WorldNews

Coronavirus updates: California moves to brink of 2M cases; US nears deal with Pfizer for more vaccine doses; COVID-19 reaches Antarctica

 Wyoming sets monthly record for COVID-19 deaths. Peru becomes fifth Latin American nation to surpass 1M cases. 322K U.S. deaths. Latest virus news.
 
USATODAY.com
Latin America reports worst economic crisis in over a century [Video]

Latin America reports worst economic crisis in over a century

The pandemic is the main cause of an overall seven percent drop, a figure representing mass job losses and businesses shutting down.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:36Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Private hospitals finally beat Covid blues

 Hospital admissions that had declined significantly due to the Covid-19 outbreak in the country early this year have started picking up with the private..
IndiaTimes
Pope urges nations to share COVID-19 vaccines [Video]

Pope urges nations to share COVID-19 vaccines

Pope Francis in his Christmas message on Friday said political and business leaders must not allow market forces and patent laws to take priority over making Covid 19 vaccines available to all, condemning nationalism and "the virus of radical individualism." This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:40Published
Man City's Jesus and Walker test positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Man City's Jesus and Walker test positive for COVID-19

Manchester City confirm that players Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker have tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:03Published

Fate of COVID stimulus bill in question as millions of Americans wait for help

 President Trump has the COVID-19 relief bill in Florida but it is not clear if he will sign it or veto it. Unemployment benefits will run out for millions of..
CBS News

Christmas Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25

The Vendee Globe at Christmas, Dalin leads [Video]

The Vendee Globe at Christmas, Dalin leads

Vendee Globe sailors enjoy Christmas Day, opening presents and being merry as Charlie Dalin holds on to a narrow lead.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:02Published

Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Breaks Spotify Record

 Mariah Carey's got the world celebrating Christmas like it's 1994 ... her classic song, "All I Want for Christmas is You," just set a record on Spotify. Her..
TMZ.com

Related videos from verified sources

First batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Latin America [Video]

First batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Latin America

Mexico is the first country in the region to receive the coronavirus vaccine, but several are expected to follow suit.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:53Published
In the worst crisis in 120 years, the Latin American economy falls 7.7% due to the COVID-19 pandemic [Video]

In the worst crisis in 120 years, the Latin American economy falls 7.7% due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Latin America and the Caribbean will end 2020 with a 7.7% drop in GDP and an unemployment rate of 10.7% in the worst crisis in 120 years, according to the latest ECLAC report.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 05:01Published
Brazil COVID-19: Bringing Christmas into a Rio slum [Video]

Brazil COVID-19: Bringing Christmas into a Rio slum

Two hundred children celebrate an unusual Christmas, in Babilonia, a slum in Rio named after the Hanging Gardens of ancient Babylon.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:07Published