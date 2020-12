Volunteers deliver holiday cheer and a hot meal to homeless veterans

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:54s - Published 2 minutes ago

On this Christmas, volunteers are giving back to those who sacrificed for our country.

THOSE WHO SACRIFICED SO MUCHFOR OUR COUNTRY.

WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5SHOWS YOU HOW A HOT MEAL ISWARMING HEARTS IN NEED.<< 12:16:14:“ITOGETHER THE DESSERTS FOR THEVETERANS THAT WECARE OF TODAY” FROM THISKITCHEN AT HOWLEYIN WEST PALM BEACH.

12:16:19:“FOR DINNER THEYLASAGNA, A SALAD, HOMEMADEAPPLE PIE, HOPEFULLY THEYENJOY EVERYTHING” 60 HOTMEALS PREPARED THIS CHRISTMASDAYÃFOR HOMELESS VETERANS.JES HILL IS THE ASSISTANTGENERAL MANAGER AT THERESTAURANT.

12:17:44:“IACTUALLY THINK ABOUT HOW THISMIGHT GIVE THEM OF A LITTLEBREAK FROM THINKING ABOUTEVERYTHING THAT THEYTHROUGH” FROM START TO FINISH- IT TAKES AN ARMY OFVOLUNTEERS AND CHARITIES TOMAKE THIS HAPPEN.

CHARLIE ANDKATHLEEN MEGANÃVOLUNTEERSWITH LIVING HUNGRYÃCAME TOTHE RESTAURANT AND PACKED UPTHEIR CAR WITH THE MEANINGFULMEALS.

14:10:47: MB SU:“ALLOF THAT DELICIOUS FOOD AND OFCOURSE HOLIDAY CHEER DELIVEREDTO VETERANS AT TWO HOTELS INWEST PALM BEACHÃINCLUDINTHIS ONE OKEECHOBEE BLVD”14:04:36:“JUST TO SEE THESEMEN HERE AND THINK THATTHROUGH ALL OF THESE PEOPLEWORKING TOGETHER WETOUCHED A LOT OF LIVES TODAY”STEVEN GRIFFIN IS ONE OF THEVETERANS.

13:48:53:“I AM VERYGRATEFUL BECAUSE WITHOUT THEMPROVIDING THIS FOOD A LOT OFPEOPLE WOULD BE SITTING WITHNO HOLIDAY CHEER OR FOOD”FINDING THAT CHEER ISNDIFFICULT FOR GRIFFIN&(SINGING HOLIDAY SONG) DESPITECHALLENGING TIMESÃTHE ARMYVETERAN REMAINS THANKFUL.13:46:15:“THIS CHRISTMASMEANS TO ME, THANK YOU,BECAUSE IIT” 14:03:34:“THE VETERANSHAVE DONE SO MUCH FOR OURCOUNTRY AND IT IS CERTAINLYOUR WAY TO ENGAGE AND PAY BACKAND SAY THANK YOU ESPECIALLYTHIS TIME OF THE YEAR” INWEST PALM BEACHÃMBÃWPTV,NEWS CHANNEL 5.