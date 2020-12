Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 07:36s - Published 4 minutes ago

Anderson remembers the late civil rights leader John Lewis

In a special edition of Anderson Cooper Full Circle, Anderson revisits a powerful interview with John Lewis and reflects on the late Georgia congressman’s lifelong commitment to social justice.

Catch special editions of “Full Circle” on Thursday, 12/24 and Friday, 12/25, as well as Wednesday, 12/30, and Thursday, 12/31 at 6p E.T.