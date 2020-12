Rain Dampens Parishioners but Not Their Spirit at Outdoor Christmas Services Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:12s - Published 2 minutes ago Rain Dampens Parishioners but Not Their Spirit at Outdoor Christmas Services Some outdoor Christmas Day masses were canceled because of the rain but those that held services said it's a reflection of what the 2020 pandemic has taught them -- survival is dependant on flexibility and adjustments. Da Lin reports. (12-25-20) 0

