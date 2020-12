Cold weather on Christmas in South Florida Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:30s - Published 2 minutes ago Cold weather on Christmas in South Florida Somewhere out in the Atlantic surfing on a cold Christmas Day is Carlos Serrano. He says the cold doesn't bother him. "It's South Florida when there are waves you got to get on it," he said. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend DRASTIC CHANGE IN WEATHER SUREDIDN'T DETER FOLKS FROMHEADING OUT AND ENJOYING THEDAY. REPORTER TODD WILSON WASOUT AND ABOUT TOWN CAPTURINGTHIS MAJOR DROP IN TEMPSNATS: (VO) SOMEWHERE OUT THEREIN THE WATER SURFING ON A COLDCHRISTMAS DAY IS CARLOSSERRANO. HE SAYS THE COLDTEMPERATURES DOESN'T BOTHERHIM. (SOT 21:47:54) 3 SEC ITSOUTH FLORIDA WHEN THERE AREWAVES YOU GOT TO GET ON ITNATS: (VO) BACK ON THE BEACH,THERE ARE FOLKS WALKING,TAKING PICTURES OF THESURFERS, AND THEN THERE'SNISHAT AND HER FRIENDSENJOYING A LIGHT DINNER. (SOT22:07:07) 7 SEC WE ARESURPRISED BECAUSE WE'RE NOTUSED TO THIS WEATHER INFLORIDA. SO, IT'S VERY NICE WEWEREN'T EXPECTING IT TO BETHIS COLD. NATS: (VO) MAISHAFLEW HOME FROM WASHINGTON D.C.FOR CHRISTMAS. (SOT 22:07:41) 3SEC I THOUGHT IT WAS GOING TOBE SUPER WARM TODAY THAT'S WHYWE PLANNED THIS. NATS: (VO) ASDAY TURNED TO NIGHT FAMILIESGATHERED AROUND SANDI LAND INDOWNTOWN WEST PALM BEACH. THEHIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT IS THE35 CHRISTMAS TREES WITH LIGHTSAND SOUND. IT'S A CHRISTMASLIKE NO OTHER AS WE CONTINUETO LIVE THROUGH THE COVID19PANDEMIC. FOLKS LIKE TERESATAYLOR WANTED TO SHARE WHATTHEY'RE THANKFUL FOR THISHOLIDAY SEASON. (SOT 22:19:08)10 SEC I LOST MY DAD AND MYBROTHER AT THE BEGINNING OFTHE YEAR, SO IT'S BEEN KIND OFA CRUMMY YEAR. SO, I CAME OUTFROM NEVADA TO BE WITH MYGRANDSON AND MY DAUGHTER.NATS: (VO) FOR SUSAN LAWSONIT'S ALL ABOUT FAMILY. (SOT22:20:56) 3 SEC FAMILY ANDFRIENDS BECAUSE THEY MEAN THEWORLD TO ME. NATS: (VO) IT MAYBE COLD IN SOUTH FLORIDA THISCHRISTMAS BUT NOTHING WARMSTHE HEART THAN SPENDING ITWITH THE ONES YOU LOVE. INPALM BEACH COUNTY, TODWILSON, WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5.PRESIDENT DONALD TRU





