Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

A weak clipper is moving through our area today bringing some scattered snow showers or a little drizzle.

This will only bring maybe a Tr.-1", though there may be a few some higher totals with 1-2 inches in the Northwoods.

Highs today will be in the upper-30s, so we'll do more melting.

There still could be a few snow showers rotating through tonight with some minor additional accumulation.

Lows will be in the mid-20s.

Tuesday will start with sun, but clouds will be moving in through the afternoon.

Another chance of rain or snow showers will move in on Wednesday.

This would be the last chance of seeing some accumulation before Christmas.

The chance of having a White Christmas will hang in the balance of how this storm tracks and whether we see temperatures rise into the upper 30s and low 40s with any remaining snow melting, or the storm tracking further south and our area seeing colder temperatures with some accumulations.