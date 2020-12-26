Video Credit: OK Magazine - Duration: 01:07s - Published 2 days ago

Dolly Parton On Miranda Lambert’s Troubled Life: ‘I Feel Everything She Writes’: Watch REELZ Doc

It seems to be rainbows and butterflies with new husband Brendan McLoughlin, but once upon a time, the love life of country superstar Miranda Lambert was crumbling for all to see.

It's no surprise her messy split with Blake Shelton informed her music, and now REELZ is shining a light on the "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" crooner and how she turned heartache into hits.

Featuring an interview with country icon Dolly Parton, Miranda Lambert: The Price of Fame will air Sunday, December 27, and chart Lambert's rise to success.

"You almost have to have lived it to really be able write it," Parton explains in the REELZ doc.

"But if you didn’t live it, it don’t feel the same.

And that’s what I love about Miranda.

I feel everything she writes.

I feel every word she says, and when I hear her sing, I just feel all of that come together — and it is such a powerful feeling for me." According to REELZ, "She was born to be a country star and she knew it!

Her fame was electric, coming out with one hit after another.

Miranda Lambert was a force to be reckoned with, a force that Blake Shelton wasn’t ready for." Miranda Lambert performing at the CMA Music Festival held at the Nissan Stadium on June 8, 2019, in Nashville.

Photo: MEGA Shelton left his wife, Kaynette Gern, before eventually marrying Miranda.

Years later, he recalled what he felt for Lambert when they performed, while he was still in a relationship with someone else.

"I've never had that kind of experience with anybody," Shelton revealed in an interview.

"I was a married guy, you know?

Standing up there and singing with somebody and going, 'Man, this shouldn't be happening.'" MIRANDA LAMBERT SAYS BRENDAN MCLAUGHLIN EXPOSED HER TO A WORLD OUTSIDE OF COUNTRY MUSIC Their 2015 split shocked the world.

"This is not the future we envisioned," they wrote in a joint statement.

"And it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately.

We are real people, with real lives, with real families, friends and colleagues.

Therefore, we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter." It’s been over five years since they announced the end of their four-year marriage.

And while they’ve both remained tight-lipped about what actually caused the split, Lambert's music definitely speaks for itself.

