Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Movie Clip - Riding in Style

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:27s - Published
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Movie Clip - Riding in Style

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Movie Clip - Riding in Style

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Movie Clip - Riding in Style - The Grinch (Benedict Cumberbatch) has a thrilling sleigh ride with Max & Fred.

Plot synopsis: The Grinch and his loyal dog, Max, live a solitary existence inside a cave on Mount Crumpet.

His main source of aggravation comes during Christmastime when his neighbors in Whoville celebrate the holidays with a bang.

When the Whos decide to make Christmas bigger and brighter, the disgruntled Grinch realizes there is one way to gain peace and quiet.

With help from Max, the green grump hatches a scheme to pose as Santa Claus, steal Christmas and silence the Whos' holiday cheer once and for all.

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch movie clip - Whipped Cream & Sausages [Video]

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch movie clip - Whipped Cream & Sausages

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch movie clip - Whipped Cream & Sausages - Whipped Cream & Sausages: Fred and Max complicate the Grinch's (Benedict Cumberbatch) plans. Plot synopsis: The Grinch and his loyal..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:22Published
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Movie Clip - The Guard Dog [Video]

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Movie Clip - The Guard Dog

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Movie Clip - The Guard Dog - The Grinch (Benedict Cumberbatch) tries to steal Santa's sleigh from the wrong house. Plot synopsis: The Grinch and his loyal dog, Max, live a..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:56Published
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Movie Clip - The Quest for Reindeer [Video]

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Movie Clip - The Quest for Reindeer

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Movie Clip - The Quest for Reindeer - The Grinch (Benedict Cumberbatch) has a difficult time collecting reindeer for his Christmas heist. Plot synopsis: The Grinch and his..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:49Published