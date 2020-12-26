The North Wind movie

The North Wind movie trailer - Plot synopsis: The matriarchal Margarita struggles to keep the power over her family’s future after her son is hit by a tragedy.

The matriarchal clan led by gorgeous Margarita (Renata Litvinova) enters a turbulent period when her son loses his beloved fiancée.

Using the structure of a repetitive ritual, the action spans years but takes place mostly during the annual gatherings of Margarita’s extraordinary family in their mansion on New Year’s Eve.

Margarita believes in the magical 13th hour that can break the eternal circle of repetition, defeat death and bring her much-awaited love.

Country: Russia Director Renata Litvinova Cast Renata Litvinova, Anton Shagin, Sofia Ernst, Galina Tyunina, Svetlana Khodchenkova, Uliana Dobrovskaya