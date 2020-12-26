16 years on, Indian Ocean Tsunami remembered

‘Navy’s focus is on maritime domain awareness in Indian Ocean’: ENC chief



Eastern Naval Command (ENC) Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice Admiral AK Jain said that the focus of the Indian Navy is on maritime domain awareness considering the security threat in the Indian Ocean Region. ”Security threat in the Indian Ocean out at sea has gone up. So our entire focus has been on maritime domain awareness in the Indian Ocean Region. We maintain surveillance with P-8Is, Dornier aircraft and helicopters 24x7. We are getting four more P-8Is,” said AK Jain on the occasion of Navy Day. President Ram Nath Kovind extended his wished on the occasion of Navy Day. PM Modi also wished all the valorous navy personnel and their families. Navy Day is celebrated on December 4 every year. Watch the video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:14 Published on January 1, 1970