16 years on, Indian Ocean Tsunami remembered

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Tributes were paid Saturday to the victims of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami on the 16th anniversary of the tragedy that killed around 200,000 people in Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India, Thailand and nine other countries.


2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami Megathrust underwater earthquake and subsequent tsunami in the Indian Ocean


Indian Ocean Indian Ocean The ocean between Africa, Asia, Australia and Antarctica (or the Southern Ocean)

