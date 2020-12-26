Top 10 Worst Movies of 2020
Top 10 Worst Movies of 2020
Just when you thought 2020 couldn't get any worse, along come these movies.
For this list, we’ll be looking at films from a major studio (or featuring recognizable actors) that were released in 2020 and that were critically panned.
Just when you thought 2020 couldn't get any worse, along come these movies.
For this list, we’ll be looking at films from a major studio (or featuring recognizable actors) that were released in 2020 and that were critically panned.
Our countdown includes "Dolittle", "The Tax Collector”, “Artemis Fowl”, and more!