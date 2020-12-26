Police Families Welfare Society President inaugurates Skill Centre in Delhi

Police Families Welfare Society (PFWS) oversee the welfare activities of families of Delhi Police personnel.

President Pratima Shrivastava inaugurated a Skill Centre for woollen products "Knit Yarn" and a porta-cabin of sale and display of products at Welfare Centre Vikaspuri.

Skill Centre will boost the knitting speed as well as income of family members.

During the Covid pandemic, Welfare Society started various online programmes.

In the view of this, President distributed prizes to the winners of Summer Camps and Khana Khazana competitions held earlier.

On this occasion, President addressed the audience and emphasised on participating in different activities conducted by the society.

The Primary objective of this Welfare Centre is to provide Skill development training, coaching for competitive exams, recreational activities, medical and summer camps and cookery classes.