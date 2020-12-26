U.S. holiday retail sales rise 3% -Mastercard

London and Bristol buildings lit up for those left 'in the dark' by pandemic



Mastercard shone a light on digital and financial exclusion by lighting uptower blocks in London and Bristol. The buildings were lit up for 19 minutes40 seconds, to represent the 19.4 million Britons who are not prepared for thecurrent economic downturn and are left feeling in the dark, due to digital andfinancial exclusion stemmed from Covid-19.

