U.S. holiday retail sales rise 3% -Mastercard

Powered by a pandemic-driven shift toward online shopping, U.S. retail sales rose 3% during this year’s expanded holiday shopping season, a report by Mastercard said on Saturday.

Fred Katayama reports.


