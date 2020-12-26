Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:36s - Published 9 minutes ago

British Double Agent Who Spied For The USSR Dies At 98

Former British spy and Soviet secret agent George Blake has died in Moscow.

He was 98.

CNN reports a spokesperson for the Russian foreign intelligence agency SVR said Blake was 'highly respected and appreciated.'

Blake used his position as an officer in the UK's Secret Intelligence Service, also known as MI6, to spy for the Soviet Union.

His secret work for the USSR humiliated the country's intelligence establishment when it was discovered at the height of the Cold War.

In the UK he is perhaps best known for his daring escape from London's Wormwood Scrubs prison in 1966.