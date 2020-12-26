Local family grieves after losing relative to COVID-19 before Christmas

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:07s - Published 57 seconds ago

A Topeka family is grieving this holiday after losing their loved one to COVID-19 right before Christmas.

THANKS WES --THE HOLIDAY -- FEELINGAND LOOKING A LOTDIFFERENT THAN EVERBEFORE...THE PANDEMIC --CAUSING FAMILIES TOFOREGO GATHERINGS FORVIRTUAL HANGOUTS...MASKS, SANITIZER ANDSPACING... ALL PUTTINGTHE BRAKES ON HOLIDAYTRADITIONS...AND FOR MORE THAN300-THOUSAND FAMILIES --THIS YEAR IS THE FIRSTYEAR WITHOUT LOVEDONES ON CHRISTMAS.Shane Windmeyer, Lost mother toCOVID-19"It was just so tragic that Idon't want any otherfamily...there is already300,000 plus families thathave lost loved ones and I canwait for the hugs and tocelebrate her life."THAT PAIN --FELT FOR A LOCAL FAMILYWHO LOST A LOVED ONETHIS WEEK --41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER JORDAN BETTSHAS THE FAMILY'SMESSAGE FOR OTHERSDURING THIS HOLIDAYSEASON.Shane Windmeyer, Lost mother toCOVID-19"Just sacrifice a little bitlonger.

There is no reasonwhy more people have to die."A DAY THAT IS MEANT TOBE JOYFUL IS NOW A TIMEOF SORROW.Shane Windmeyer, Lost mother toCOVID-19"She told me that she wasn'tfeeling well.

I said mom what'swrong and she goes well Idon't know.

I said you need toget a test."THE WORST HITTING THISTOPEKA FAMILY...SHANEWINDMEYER'S MOM, DIANNHALL HAD COVID-19.DAYS AFTER TESTINGPOSITIVE, SHE IS PLACEDON A VENTILATOR ANDTHEN THINGS STARTED TOGET BETTERBUT AS WE KNOW WITHCOVID, THINGS CAN TURNBAD QUICKLY.Shane Windmeyer, Lost mother toCOVID-19"She was there 30 days.

Shepassed away on December22nd."THIS LOVING MOTHERDYING JUST DAYS BEFOREHER FAVORITE HOLIDAY OFTHE YEAR.AND NOW HER FAMILY ISGREIVING INSTEAD OFCELEBRATINGShane Windmeyer, Lost mother toCOVID-19"I don't want to lose anyoneelse.

It was just so tragic thatIdon't want any otherfamily...there is already300,000 plus families thathave lost loved ones and I canwait for the hugs and tocelebrate her life."BUT THIS FIGHT AGAINSTTHE VIRUS ISN'T OVER.SO, WINDMEYER WANTSYOU TO HEAR THIS.Shane Windmeyer, Lost mother toCOVID-19"It's a small sacrifice to wearamask.

I get people want to betogether.

I want to be with mymom.

There are over 300,000families that have lostsomeone and it's a smallsacrifice to go into a store andjust put a mask on your face."JORDAN BETTS 41 ACTIONNEWS