Remembering McLean's feats at Dundee Utd Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:18s - Published 5 minutes ago Remembering McLean's feats at Dundee Utd Speaking earlier in 2020, Maurice Malpas, Hamish McAlpine and Paul Hegarty reflect on playing under Jim McLean at Dundee United. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like