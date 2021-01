Even For Vladmir Putin, 2020 Was An Annus Horribilis

In the first half of 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin seemed to be coasting toward a presidency-for-life.

But according to CNN, what followed instead was Putin's most challenging year to date.

Putin's political durability is often attributed to a simple bargain between him and his citizens.

At its essence, it is to accept limited political competition in exchange for stability and steady increases in the standard of living.