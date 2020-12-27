Finding Normal Movie - Candace Cameron Bure, Trevor St. John, Lou Beatty Jr

Finding Normal Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The only thing standing between Dr. Lisa Leland (Candace Cameron Bure) and her dream wedding in the Hamptons is a 2600-mile drive from Los Angeles to Long Island.

But a run-in with the law in the country town of Normal, North Carolina leaves Lisa with a choice: jail or community service.

Sentenced to three days as the town's doctor, Lisa soon finds her world turned upside-down by a man and discovers a lot more to Normal.

Director: Brian Herzlinger Cast: Candace Cameron Bure, Trevor St.

John, Lou Beatty Jr