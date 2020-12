Flooding in England as Storm Bella approaches euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published 26 seconds ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:50s - Published Flooding in England as Storm Bella approaches Waves crash over Newhaven lighthouse and harbour wall on the south coast of England, as Storm Bella brings rain and high winds to the UK. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Storm Bella: Britain braced for Boxing Day battering after flooding forces people from homes Storm Bella is forecast to bring yet more strong gales and heavy rain to the UK and Ireland, a day...

Sky News - Published 1 day ago