YET.IF A 4-LEGGED FRIEND IS ON YOURHOLIDAY WISH LIST..YOU CAN FIND ONE AT THE ANIMALFOUNDATION FOR FREE.THE ANIMAL FOUNDATION ISWAIVING ADOPTION FEES ON SOMEPETS TODAY THROUGH THE END OFTHE YEAR..IT WILL BE FREE TO ADOPT ADULTCATS..AND LARGE, ADULT DOGS.ADOPTIONS ARE BY APPOINTMENTONLY..AND MUST BE SCHEDULED TO MEET ASPECIFIC ANIMAL.WE WANT TO WISH A HAPPY KWANZAA



Related videos from verified sources Majestic Asian golden cats rescued from illegal wildlife trade and released into the wild



A duo of golden cats that were confiscated by police in Jakarta, Indonesia, have been rescued and released back into the wild. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:15 Published 1 week ago How to make the perfect pet holiday card



Do you have a cat or dog (or rabbit, ferret, snake, etc.), and struggle to get the perfect pic for a holiday or Christmas card? Here's a fun way to do it! Animals love boxes, so it's easy.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 03:42 Published 2 weeks ago Kitty Climbs to the Top of Huge Tree



Occurred on December 2, 2020 / Delta, British Columbia, Canada Info from Licensor: "So I have had this cat for over a year and it’s the son of the mother cat of which we’ve had for about three.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 01:41 Published 3 weeks ago