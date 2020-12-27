Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Among seafood highest levels of microplastics found in molluscs: Study

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Among seafood highest levels of microplastics found in molluscs: Study

Among seafood highest levels of microplastics found in molluscs: Study

A research has revealed that mussels, oysters and scallops possess the highest levels of contamination due to microplastic among all seafood.

This research was conducted by researchers from the Hull York Medical School and the University of Hull.

In order to investigate the levels of microplastic contamination globally in fish and shellfish, the researchers observed more than fifty studies between the years 2014 and 2020.Scientists are still trying to understand the health implications for humans consuming fish and shellfish contaminated with these tiny particles of waste plastic, which finds its ways into waterways and oceans through waste mismanagement.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

University of Hull University of Hull University in Kingston upon Hull, East Riding of Yorkshire, England


Hull York Medical School Hull York Medical School Medical school in Kingston upon Hull, England

Related news from verified sources

Highest levels of microplastics found in molluscs, new study says

Mussels, oysters and scallops have the highest levels of microplastic contamination among seafood, a...
Science Daily - Published