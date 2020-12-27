Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:10s - Published 3 minutes ago

Among seafood highest levels of microplastics found in molluscs: Study

A research has revealed that mussels, oysters and scallops possess the highest levels of contamination due to microplastic among all seafood.

This research was conducted by researchers from the Hull York Medical School and the University of Hull.

In order to investigate the levels of microplastic contamination globally in fish and shellfish, the researchers observed more than fifty studies between the years 2014 and 2020.Scientists are still trying to understand the health implications for humans consuming fish and shellfish contaminated with these tiny particles of waste plastic, which finds its ways into waterways and oceans through waste mismanagement.