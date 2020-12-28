THE GULF OF SILENCE Movie - Mandy May Cheetham, Donald E. Keyhoe, Richard Nixon
THE GULF OF SILENCE Movie Trailer HD (20200 - Plot synopsis: Since 1945, only a select few in the US government have known the truth about UFOs.
In 2020, one of them is finally speaking out.
Join Dr. Laura Gale PhD on a harrowing journey through over half a century of disinformation, counterespionage-and mankind's attempts to make first contact.
This is a documentary based upon the tell-all memoir The Gulf of Silence.
Genre: Science-Fiction Director: M.K.
Rhodes Writer: M.K.
Rhodes Stars: Mandy May Cheetham, Donald E.
Keyhoe, Richard Nixon