THE GULF OF SILENCE Movie - Mandy May Cheetham, Donald E. Keyhoe, Richard Nixon

THE GULF OF SILENCE Movie Trailer HD (20200 - Plot synopsis: Since 1945, only a select few in the US government have known the truth about UFOs.

In 2020, one of them is finally speaking out.

Join Dr. Laura Gale PhD on a harrowing journey through over half a century of disinformation, counterespionage-and mankind's attempts to make first contact.

This is a documentary based upon the tell-all memoir The Gulf of Silence.

Genre: Science-Fiction Director: M.K.

Rhodes Writer: M.K.

Rhodes Stars: Mandy May Cheetham, Donald E.

Keyhoe, Richard Nixon