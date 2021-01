CHRISTMAS ON THE MENU Movie (2020) - Kim Shaw, Clayton James, Cynthia Gibb

CHRISTMAS ON THE MENU Movie Trailer HD (2020) - Plot synopsis: Josie, a celebrated chef heads home to spend the holidays and creates a special Holiday menu for her mom's new restaurant where she meets Tanner, a famous food critic Tanner who's in town to review the restaurant and romance soon begins to blossom just in time for Christmas.

Genre: Romance Directed by: Jake Helgren Starring: Kim Shaw, Clayton James, Cynthia Gibb