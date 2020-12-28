PM launches National Common Mobility Card, driverless train | Oneindia News

Global  
 

PM launches National Common Mobility Card, driverless train

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India’s first-ever driverless train operations on Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line.

He also launched the National Common Mobility Card, an inter-operable transport facility; The Covid-19 dummys vaccination drive, aimed at testing India’s vaccine delivery system and other logistics is commenced on Monday.

This and other news at 2 PM.

