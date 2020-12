AstraZeneca vaccine 70% effective

WORKERS VILLAGE IN IMMOKALEE.TESTING IS FREE FOR EMPLOYERS,FARMWORKERS AND THEIR FAMILIESTHIS MORNING, ASTRAZENECA’SCHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER SAYSHE’S CONFIDENT THE COMPANY’VACCINE WILL WORK AGAINST THEVARIANT STRAIN OF COVID-19, INTHE UNITED KINGDOM.THE C-E-O SAYS HIS TEAM OFRESEARCHERS HAVE FOUND A’WINNING FORMULA’.ASTRAZENECA’S VACCINE HAS PROVENTO BE ABOUT 70-PERCENT EFFECTIVEIN MAKING SURE PEOPLE DON’TCONTRACT COVID-19.THAT’S COMPARED TO

AstraZeneca says they are sure their vaccine will work against the new strain of coronavirus.

Drugmakers are scrambling to test their COVID-19 vaccines against the new fast-spreading variant of...