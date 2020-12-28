How Driverless Metro Train works explained simply | Oneindia News

Global  
 

Delhi metro on December 28th, 2020, reached a milestone with the first driverless train being inauguarted by the Prime Minister.

With this new service on the Magenta line, which connects Janakpuri West and Botanical Garden, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation adds another feather to its cap.

But what do they mean by driverless and how does the metro corridor operate in general?

Watch the video to know.

