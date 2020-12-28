'Santa Man' helps spread joy for the holidays
A friendly face has been working to spread joy this holiday season.
Executive producer annie johnston shows us how.
*nats* // cart pushing ..
"ho, ho, ho, ho."
This santa is taking a different kind of sleigh through the snow..
But he's still spreading christmas cheer.
"i just like people, haha."
He's known as the local "santa man."
It's easy to guess why... *nats* "ho, ho, ho merry christmas."
This santa helper is named eric burns.
You'll find him at the sam's club in terre haute.
"i push carts and do carry-outs."
// "it feels great i mean you know, helping people out.
Making 'em smile.
They say thank you for helping out, i say ..
Not a problem."
His co-workers are glad to have this jolly fellow on their team.
"i get all choked up about it because it's so special for us here at sam's club."
// " he's also up here in the break-room being santa with us and just brings a lot of holiday cheer."
Eric knows a thing or two about helping others.
He gives back as an eagle scout, and volunteers at a local community center.
"i make kids smile, enjoy their christmas day."
So..
The next time you're at sam's club ..
Give "santa" a wave.
"santa, you're here?"
-- "oh yeah, santa's always here."
In terre haute with chief photojournalist tony kassiessiah..
Annie johnston, news 10.
Johnston, news 10.
