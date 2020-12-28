Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mavs rout Clippers behind record first half

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Mavs rout Clippers behind record first halfRecord halftime lead for Mavs against Clippers

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Los Angeles Clippers Los Angeles Clippers American professional basketball team

Mavericks register NBA-record 50-point half-time lead over Clippers

 The Los Angeles Clippers suffer the biggest loss in their history after finding themselves 50 points adrift of the Dallas Mavericks at half-time.
BBC News

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard 'fine' after receiving eight stitches for mouth laceration from Serge Ibaka elbow

 Clippers coach Ty Lue said Kawhi Leonard was "fine" after Leonard took an inadvertent elbow to the mouth from teammate Serge Ibaka.
USATODAY.com

Clippers count on Patrick Beverley’s elite energy through ups and downs

 Patrick Beverley had a Dec. 25 to remember last season. Think back to the closing seconds of that Clippers-at-Lakers showdown. A Christmas battle that went the..
WorldNews

LA Lakers lose season opener, Durant shines on Nets debut

 Defending champions LA Lakers lose to the LA Clippers on the opening night of the season while the Brooklyn Nets beat the Golden State Warriors.
BBC News

Dallas Mavericks Dallas Mavericks American professional basketball team based in Dallas, Texas

LeBron becomes No. 2 Xmas scorer as Lakers top Mavericks

 LOS ANGELES — Anthony Davis scored 28 points and LeBron James had 22 while becoming the second-leading Christmas scorer in NBA history during the Los Angeles..
WorldNews

LeBron James helps Lakers to Christmas Day win - NBA round-up

 LeBron James and Anthony Davis lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a comfortable 138-115 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day.
BBC News

Related news from verified sources

Mavericks set NBA record in win over Clippers

Luka Doncic scored 24 points and the Dallas Mavericks led by a NBA-record 50 points at half-time in a...
Brisbane Times - Published