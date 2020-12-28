Global
Los Angeles Clippers
>
Mavs rout Clippers behind record first half
Mavs rout Clippers behind record first half
Video Credit:
Reuters - Sports
- Duration: 01:12s - Published
2 minutes ago
Record halftime lead for Mavs against Clippers
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Los Angeles Clippers
American professional basketball team
Mavericks register NBA-record 50-point half-time lead over Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers suffer the biggest loss in their history after finding themselves 50 points adrift of the Dallas Mavericks at half-time.
BBC News
13 hours ago
Clippers star Kawhi Leonard 'fine' after receiving eight stitches for mouth laceration from Serge Ibaka elbow
Clippers coach Ty Lue said Kawhi Leonard was "fine" after Leonard took an inadvertent elbow to the mouth from teammate Serge Ibaka.
USATODAY.com
2 days ago
Clippers count on Patrick Beverley’s elite energy through ups and downs
Patrick Beverley had a Dec. 25 to remember last season. Think back to the closing seconds of that Clippers-at-Lakers showdown. A Christmas battle that went the..
WorldNews
4 days ago
LA Lakers lose season opener, Durant shines on Nets debut
Defending champions LA Lakers lose to the LA Clippers on the opening night of the season while the Brooklyn Nets beat the Golden State Warriors.
BBC News
5 days ago
Dallas Mavericks
American professional basketball team based in Dallas, Texas
LeBron becomes No. 2 Xmas scorer as Lakers top Mavericks
LOS ANGELES — Anthony Davis scored 28 points and LeBron James had 22 while becoming the second-leading Christmas scorer in NBA history during the Los Angeles..
WorldNews
2 days ago
LeBron James helps Lakers to Christmas Day win - NBA round-up
LeBron James and Anthony Davis lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a comfortable 138-115 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day.
BBC News
2 days ago
Mavericks set NBA record in win over Clippers
Luka Doncic scored 24 points and the Dallas Mavericks led by a NBA-record 50 points at half-time in a...
Brisbane Times - Published
6 hours ago
