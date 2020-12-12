Friday Night Frenzy show for Dec, 11 segment 1

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 7 minutes ago

Eight months ago ..

Harrison upset lafayette jeff 51-48 at the crawley center to advance to a class 4-a sectional championship game ..

The bronchos and raiders met up for the first time since that showdown this evening at the crawley center ..

Lotta history in this one... both teams unbeaten this year... and jeff looking to keep the momentum after a 68 point rout of west lafayette... andy i understand brooks barnhizer had quite a night... barnhizer didn't have 68 points ..

But he did have half of that total ..

Jonah lucas had half of barnhizer's total ..

And they say sportscasters struggle with math ..

Barnhizer struggled in the first half of this one ..

But the northwestern signee got into a groove in third quarter ..

The three is good.

A little later in the frame ..

1-3 again buries the triple ..

Next time down the floor ..

Barnhizer goes off glass for two ..

He had a dozen in the quarr ..

The bronchos led by a dozen heading into the fourth ..

But you know mark rinhart's team is far from finished ..

Ben henderson drives and connects ..

It's a three-point game ..

And then lucas gets to the rim ..

The junior scored 17 ..

Harrison within one ..

But bronchos hold on ..

Barnhizer finished with 34 points ..

17 boards and this huge assist to brady preston ..

Lafayette jeff beats harrison 64-53 the final.

Elsewhere in kokomo...wildkats hosted mccutcheon in memorial gymnasium.... season opener for the mavericks.

Tyler shcherer's group looking to get off on the right foot after losing dra gibbs- lawhorn.... brock dimmitt will get things going... nails the triple from deep... mccutcheon lost to kokomo by a single point last year... looking to flip the script tonight.... ensuing possession jackson richards into traffic... kicks it out to r.j.

Oglesby...with the right hand..

But then this would start a 9-0 run for the mavs.... who better than joseph phinisee... give it to em!

That draws the timeout... later on in the first... it's 17-9.... check out the teamwork here... mccutcheon staying beyond the arc... jahmarion mallett... bullseye... mccutcheon opens the season on a high note... 69-65 the final out east... that does it for the first half of the frenzy ..

We'll make stops at frankfort ..

Southmont ..

And crawfordsville ..

West lafayette visiting the athenians ..

