Friday Night Frenzy show for Dec, 18 segment 2

Facing off with 1-1 fountain central in a wabash river conference contest.

Our very own jd arland made the trip west to attica tonight for a boys and girls double header..

Hey jd!

Hey guys thanks.... fountain county's rivalry game unfloding tonight.... this game has been decided by 17 total points in the programs' last 3 meetings... fountain central head coach phil shabi has never lost to attica... this fountain central senior group hasn't lost in this gym since their freshman years... senior night at attica... the red ramblers in pursuit of their first win this year... wouldn't be so easy when you have 6'8 sophomore forward mason larkin in the way... cause guys guess what??

Big man can shoot... fc gets things going and jumps out to a 5 point advantage... ramblers say...not so fast... no call for brandte gayler... into bradley britt... and 1... but he would miss the free throw... attica gets the ball back and it's qb1 john britt.... later in the first... the mustangs lead is just one point... will harmon, spin move... dr ops a dime to cody linville... good off the glass for 2... 7-6 mustangs.... move to the second quarter and that one point lead sticks around... too much traffic in the post... how bout the big fella from deep... larkin for 3... attica tries to come back in this one... antonio jenkkins triple try no good... bitt's putback in reverse iss money... but tonight belongs to fountain central, 51-45 the final score.... turn the clock back about an hour and a half... same matchup for the varsity girls squad.... mustangs looking to avenge last year's 4 point loss... they're led by the 21 jersey... dakota borman... not dakota simon... if at first you don't succeed try, try again.... it's 31 all in the third quarter... attica had some trioubles in the post... tatum nunnally there to clean it up... and 1... the two country rivals going blow for blow in the second half... later, knotted at 38... jerzi hershberger... splash... these mustangs can really shoot... and drive too... borman into larissa bowers... this one close for 32 minutes... but fountaiin central gets another w tonight on the road... 50-43 the final central girls will have to wait until after the holidays- december 29th... for their next matchup.

Who is that opponent?

Attica.

Round two to commence on december 29th... that's all i have tonight i'll send it back to you guys.... to case arena we go ..

Frankfort taking on twin lakes ..

The hot dogs looking to snap a two game losing streak ..

The indians trying to make it three straight wins to open the ne early going ..

Riley goodnight gets to the rim for the bucket..

Twin lakes quickly answers ..

Kent adams' group executinin the half court.

Gage businger finds noah johnston in the short corner.

.

Johnston hits the j ..

Back come the hot dogs ..

Jade ayers penetrates and dishes to a cutting goodnight for the layup ..

Speaking of layups ..

The tribe having its way with the hot dog zone ..

Johnston to kahari jackson ..

Textbook shot fake ..

Twin lakes edges frankfort 72 - 63 the final.

That completes the highlight portion of the show ..

When we continue ..

Purdue to clash with notre dame in the crossroads classic tomorrow in indianapolis ..

We'll preview the matchup between the boilermakers and fighting irish ..

And tell you about a connection between the two schools after the break ..