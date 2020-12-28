Global  
 

Report: Rays close to trading pitcher Blake Snell to Padres

Report: Rays close to trading pitcher Blake Snell to Padres

San Diego Padres to acquire 2018 Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell from Tampa Bay Rays

 The Padres are finalizing a trade for Blake Snell, the 2018 American League Cy Young winner, with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Report: Blake Snell Trade Agreed to by Padres; Rays to Receive Luis Patino, More

The Tampa Bay Rays and San Diego Padres have agreed to a trade involving star pitcher Blake Snell ,...
