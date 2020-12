Sojskjaer: Manchester United 'in a good place' after Everton win



Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his side is "in a goodplace" headed into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup. Late goals from EdinsonCavani and Anthony Martial sealed the deal for the Red Devils as they meetManchester City in the next round of the tournament.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:16 Published on January 1, 1970