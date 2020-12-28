Global  
 

Majority of Americans Reject AOC

The world is not impressed with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her policies.

A Heartland Institute/Rasmussen poll is spells bad news for her political career and policies.

Nearly 60 percent of the country thinks poorly of AOC.

The NY Post reports that 75 percent want nothing to do with the socialism she preaches.

Asked whether the free-market economy or socialism was better, 75 percent of likely voters chose capitalism.

The survey polled 1,000 likely voters between Dec.

6 and 7.


