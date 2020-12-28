House Set To Vote On Stimulus Amendment

Global  
 

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:32s
The House is voting Monday on an amendment that would increase coronavirus stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000.


The House of Representatives failed to advance a measure that would increase direct payments to Americans under a certain income level to $2,000 from $600, as lawmakers await President Donald Trump’s..

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House will reconvene Monday to vote on a standalone bill to increase direct payments to Americans.

