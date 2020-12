'Poch to PSG won't affect Messi's future' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:41s - Published 1 minute ago 'Poch to PSG won't affect Messi's future' Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman says Mauricio Pochettino’s talks over taking charge at Paris Saint-Germain will have no bearing on the future of Lionel Messi. 0

