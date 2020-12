Ana Navarro blasts Rubio over tweet about Fauci Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 03:35s - Published 4 minutes ago Ana Navarro blasts Rubio over tweet about Fauci CNN political commentator Ana Navarro reacts to a tweet from Sen. Marco Rubio attacking Dr. Anthony Fauci. 0

