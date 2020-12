David Byrne's American Utopia Movie clip - Burning Down The House Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:35s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:35s - Published David Byrne's American Utopia Movie clip - Burning Down The House David Byrne's American Utopia Documentary Movie clip - Burning Down The House Plot synopsis: Spike Lee documents the former Talking Heads frontman's brilliant, timely 2019 Broadway show, based on his recent album and tour of the same name. Director: Spike Lee Writer: David Byrne 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend