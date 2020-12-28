Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What the Second COVID-19 Relief Package entails and how it’s affected unemployment benefits

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
What the Second COVID-19 Relief Package entails and how it’s affected unemployment benefits

What the Second COVID-19 Relief Package entails and how it’s affected unemployment benefits

What the Second COVID-19 Relief Package entails and how it’s affected unemployment benefits

Good evening and thanks for joining us.

I'm patrece dayton.

Millions of americans will be receiving financial relief.

It's thanks to a covid-19 relief bill.

President trump signed the bill last night.

The bill comes as unemployment assistance expired for many.

In tonight's top story... news 10's dominic miranda has more on what this means for those who need this financial help.

[take pkg incue: president trump signed outcue: news 10 duration:1:56] pk} president trump signed the 900 billion dollar covid-relief bill on sunday.

While the legislation provides for extended unemployment benefits.... the president's delay in signing allowed critical programs to lapse this weekend... almost certainly guaranteeing a delay in benefits for millions of americans who relied on that income.

With this bill... the legislation provides for a weekly 300 dollar federal benefit on top of what your state's usual unemployment benefit is.

This is about half of the original benefit established in the march stimulus package.

This will extend through march 14th.

The pandemic unemployment assistance program ran out on december 26th.... with president trump sigining the bill a day later....this created a lapse in unemployment benefits for millions and threatened a government shutdown.

It also caused a delay in when benefits will be received since the bill was not signed before the week began.

So how long will you have to wait for your benefits?

Experts say... if you're benefits have already run out...check your state's sebsite for further instruction.

The states will most likely reinstate them automatically, but it may take a few weeks.

Overall... this is a complex relief package that may cause you to see a dealy in getting your financial relief.... however help is on the way democrats are promising there will be more aid to come once president-elect joe biden takes office.

As far as stimulus checks.... you should begin to see those coming in mainly through direct deposit as soon as this week.

The house of representative s is set to vote on increasing those stimulus check amounts from 600 dollars to 2 thousand dollars.

Still a lot to sort out in this covid-relief package... but money should be coming to americans at the latest in january 20-21 in the newsroom... i'm dominic miranda news 10




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Second stimulus check updates: Unemployment benefits expire as COVID-19 bill unsigned

The fate of the bipartisan package remained in limbo Sunday as Trump continued to demand larger COVID...
Upworthy - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Second stimulus payment could provide relief for struggling South Floridians [Video]

Second stimulus payment could provide relief for struggling South Floridians

A second COVID-19 stimulus bill has been approved by Congress and President Donald Trump as some benefits have either expired or were set to expire at the end of December.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:58Published
COVID relief bills [Video]

COVID relief bills

President Trump signed a massive pandemic aid and spending package that restores unemployment benefits to millions of Americans and avoids a federal shutdown.The president backed away from his earlier..

Credit: KHSLPublished
Trump signs $900bn coronavirus relief package [Video]

Trump signs $900bn coronavirus relief package

President Donald Trump signed a 900 billion dollar (£664 billion) pandemicrelief package on Sunday, ending days of drama over his refusal to accept thebipartisan deal that will deliver long-sought..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published