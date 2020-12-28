Video Credit: WTHI - Published 4 minutes ago

What the Second COVID-19 Relief Package entails and how it’s affected unemployment benefits

Good evening and thanks for joining us.

I'm patrece dayton.

Millions of americans will be receiving financial relief.

It's thanks to a covid-19 relief bill.

President trump signed the bill last night.

The bill comes as unemployment assistance expired for many.

In tonight's top story... news 10's dominic miranda has more on what this means for those who need this financial help.

[take pkg incue: president trump signed outcue: news 10 duration:1:56] pk} president trump signed the 900 billion dollar covid-relief bill on sunday.

While the legislation provides for extended unemployment benefits.... the president's delay in signing allowed critical programs to lapse this weekend... almost certainly guaranteeing a delay in benefits for millions of americans who relied on that income.

With this bill... the legislation provides for a weekly 300 dollar federal benefit on top of what your state's usual unemployment benefit is.

This is about half of the original benefit established in the march stimulus package.

This will extend through march 14th.

The pandemic unemployment assistance program ran out on december 26th.... with president trump sigining the bill a day later....this created a lapse in unemployment benefits for millions and threatened a government shutdown.

It also caused a delay in when benefits will be received since the bill was not signed before the week began.

So how long will you have to wait for your benefits?

Experts say... if you're benefits have already run out...check your state's sebsite for further instruction.

The states will most likely reinstate them automatically, but it may take a few weeks.

Overall... this is a complex relief package that may cause you to see a dealy in getting your financial relief.... however help is on the way democrats are promising there will be more aid to come once president-elect joe biden takes office.

As far as stimulus checks.... you should begin to see those coming in mainly through direct deposit as soon as this week.

The house of representative s is set to vote on increasing those stimulus check amounts from 600 dollars to 2 thousand dollars.

Still a lot to sort out in this covid-relief package... but money should be coming to americans at the latest in january 20-21 in the newsroom... i'm dominic miranda news 10