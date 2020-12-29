greencastle parke heritage wvc day 2

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 1 minute ago

Our last quarterfinal game had greencastle against parke heritage.

The wolves anthony wood takes the contact and still banks in two.

Parke heritage went on a eight-nothing run in the second to take the lead.

Wood finds conor davis to cap the run, parke heritage up 20-17.

End of the first half, christian johnson from the volleyball line.

Are you kidding me christian???

He had 22.

Parke heritage was up 25-24 at the half.

This game changed in the third quarter thanks to the three point shooting of nick sutherlin, he hits the three from the wing here.

Then for some reason parke heritage leaves him open.

You know that's good.

He hit five three's and scored 15 points in the contest.

The tiger cubs take down the wolves as greencastle beats parke heritage 63-51.

Edgewood and greencastle will play in the second semifinal game at terre haute south tomorrow at 7:30pm.

Can you say conference dominance?

Three of the final four teams in this year's classic are out of