High School Boys Basketball: Bishop Luers falls to Cathedral at home

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 6 minutes ago

Cathedral built a 14 point halftime lead over Bishop Luers before downing the Knights 80-51 on Monday afternoon.

The hut... to the high school game we go... bishop luers at home hosting 4a number six cathedral...both teams trading buckets early in this one... late first quarter... naylon thompson..

Gets the board... finds another gear..

And gets the transition floater to drop luers up three...second quarter.... tie ballgame once again... great zone break by the knights... naylon getting some nylons... three of his game high 19... luers retakes a three point lead...cathedral would answer... next trip down the floor..

This time it's nick thompson in transition... 13 points for the sophomore... knights back up two...but the irish would start to separate from there... jake davis 15 foot jumper puts cathedral up ten...then... just before half... big xavier booker throws down the alley oop... cathedral takes a 14 point lead to half...they go