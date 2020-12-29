'India will get 50% of everything...': World's largest vaccine-maker, SII

Serum Institute of India’s CEO Adar Poonawalla spoke on the Covid-19 vaccine production and roll-out.

SII, world's largest vaccine maker, is producing Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine.

SII has applied for emergency use license for vaccine in India.

Poonawalla said India will get 50% of whatever SII produces.

"India is a part of 'COVAX'.

We will keep giving 50 per cent of everything we make to India and to COVAX at the same time.

India has such a large population that we will probably end up giving the majority of those 50 million doses to India first," Poonawalla said.

