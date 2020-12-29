Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'India will get 50% of everything...': World's largest vaccine-maker, SII

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:53s - Published
'India will get 50% of everything...': World's largest vaccine-maker, SII

'India will get 50% of everything...': World's largest vaccine-maker, SII

Serum Institute of India’s CEO Adar Poonawalla spoke on the Covid-19 vaccine production and roll-out.

SII, world's largest vaccine maker, is producing Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine.

SII has applied for emergency use license for vaccine in India.

Poonawalla said India will get 50% of whatever SII produces.

"India is a part of 'COVAX'.

We will keep giving 50 per cent of everything we make to India and to COVAX at the same time.

India has such a large population that we will probably end up giving the majority of those 50 million doses to India first," Poonawalla said.

Watch the full video for more.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Serum Institute of India Serum Institute of India Indian biotechnological company, vaccine manufacturer

Harsh Vardhan launches India's 1st indigenous pneumonia vaccine [Video]

Harsh Vardhan launches India's 1st indigenous pneumonia vaccine

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on December 28 launched India's 1st indigenous Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine called Pneumosil. The vaccine is developed by Serum Institute of India. Harsh Vardhan said that it is a pride moment for him to launch the vaccine.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:02Published

Covid-19: 40-50m shots stockpiled by SII, India to get most of it

 India will initially get most of the 40-50 million ‘Covishield’ vaccine shots stockpiled by the Serum Institute of India (SII), since exports would require..
IndiaTimes

Adar Poonawalla

'Will keep giving 50% of everything we make to India': SII's Adar Poonawalla [Video]

'Will keep giving 50% of everything we make to India': SII's Adar Poonawalla

Briefing about the vaccine situation, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla informed that firm will keep giving 50% of everything they make to India. "India is a part of 'COVAX'. We will keep giving 50% of everything we make to India and to COVAX at the same time. India has such a large population that we will probably end up giving the majority of those 50 million doses to India first," said Adar Poonawalla.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:13Published
'40-50 million doses of Covishield stockpiled': Serum Institute of India [Video]

'40-50 million doses of Covishield stockpiled': Serum Institute of India

Briefing about the status of coronavirus vaccine, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla informed that 40-50 million doses of Covishield have been stockpiled. "We have 40-50 million doses of Covishield stockpiled. Once we get regulatory approvals in a few days, it'll be down to the Govt to decide how much they can take and how fast. We will be producing around 300 million doses by July 2021," said Adar Poonawalla.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:43Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Former HP chief minister Shanta Kumar's wife dies of Covid-19

 Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Shanta Kumar's wife, Santosh Shailza, succumbed to Covid-19 in the early hours of Tuesday, Health Minister Rajiv Saizal..
IndiaTimes

Covid: US House votes to boost stimulus package payments

 The chamber backs President Trump's call for $2,000 payments but the move could stall in the Senate.
BBC News

Covid-19: Health workers 'back in eye of storm', says NHS chief

 But Sir Simon Stevens says he expects all the UK's most vulnerable to be offered a vaccine by late spring.
BBC News

AstraZeneca British-Swedish pharmaceutical company

Covid-19: Oxford vaccine may get nod in a few days

 India is likely to see the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine being approved for emergency use in next few days as the updated data submitted by Serum Institute of India..
IndiaTimes

Chinese Sinovac covid vaccine more than 50% effective, but data withheld

 A Covid-19 vaccine developed by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinovac Biotech Ltd. was found to be more than 50% effective in a Brazilian clinical trial, though..
WorldNews

Related videos from verified sources

Pedal-powered smoothies from India’s 'first' juicer bicycle [Video]

Pedal-powered smoothies from India’s 'first' juicer bicycle

An enterprising zero-waste juice maker in India has built a bicycle-powered juicer in Bengaluru in southern India.It is claimed to be the first of its kind in the country.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:19Published
Covid: India's largest slum, Dharavi, records zero new cases on Dec 25 [Video]

Covid: India's largest slum, Dharavi, records zero new cases on Dec 25

India's largest slum, Dharavi, recorded zero new cases on December 25, 2020. The slum, located in Maharashtra's Mumbai, is home to over 8.5 lakh people spread over just 2.4 square kilometres. The..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:30Published
‘Doctors, nurses are real Superman & Wonder Woman’: Rajnath Singh [Video]

‘Doctors, nurses are real Superman & Wonder Woman’: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the medical fraternity for their service during the Covid-19 pandemic. While speaking at the convocation of Lucknow's King George Medical University via video..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:25Published