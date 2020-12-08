Bharat Bandh: Protesting farmers block the Delhi-Meerut highway|Oneindia News

Global  
 

Protesting farmers on Tuesday completely blocked Delhi-Meerut expressway at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad border that connects Delhi and Ghaziabad amid their call for Bharat Bandh.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi has alleged that CM Arvind Kejriwal has been put under a virtual house arrest since he returned after visiting the protesting farmers at the Singhu border on Monday.

Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm Bharat Biotech that has been developing coronavirus vaccine Covaxin, has applied to the central drug regulator seeking emergency use authorisation.

The biggest vaccine maker of the world, Serum Institute of India (SII), which has applied to the regulator for an emergency use authorisation (EUA) for the Covishield vaccine, is close to signing a supply contract with the Union government.

The new owners have said that Grounded Jet Airways plans to restart operations as a full service carrier by the summer of 2021.

