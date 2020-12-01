Farmer leaders to meet Amit Shah today ahead of 6th round of talks on Dec 9th|Oneindia News

Farmer Union leaders will be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday evening as protesters came out on roads in several parts of the country in response to ‘Bharat Bandh’.

Home Minister Amit Shah will meet protesting farmers at his residence in New Delhi at 7 pm on Tuesday.

Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union told ANI that they have a meeting with the Home Minister at 7 pm today and are going to Singhu Border now and from there we will go to the Home Minister.

The meeting with Amit Shah on Tuesday evening comes ahead of the sixth round of talks on December 9 between the Union government and the farmer's groups.

