Union ministers meet PM Modi ahead of talks with farmers | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:26s - Published
The protesting farm union leaders and government will meet for the fifth round of talks on Saturday to bring a solution to the deadlock over the new legislation.

Union ministers Amit Shah, Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal were meeting at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence in New Delhi Hours ahead of the talks between the government and protesting farmers over the contentious farm laws.

This and more news at 2 PM.

