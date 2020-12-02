Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amit Shah's talks with farmers fail, 6th round of Govt-Farmers talks cancelled|Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Amit Shah's talks with farmers fail, 6th round of Govt-Farmers talks cancelled|Oneindia News

Amit Shah's talks with farmers fail, 6th round of Govt-Farmers talks cancelled|Oneindia News

The tension over farmer protests continues to worry the Government, as Union Home Minister Amit Shah's meeting with protesting farmers on Tuesday evening failed, with both sides remaining firm on their positions.

The farmers refused to accept the government's offer of amendment in the laws, sticking to their demand for a complete scrapping.

The big meeting scheduled for today with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar - the sixth since the protests started has been called off.

#AmitShah #FarmerProtest #SinghuBorder


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Government signals no repeal of farm laws, will send fresh proposals today

A meeting between home minister Amit Shah and key farmers’ representatives on Tuesday failed to...
IndiaTimes - Published

PM Modi holds meet with senior ministers ahead of talks with farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a high-level meeting with Union ministers ahead of...
IndiaTimes - Published

Amarinder to meet Shah ahead of crucial talks between Centre and farmers on Thursday

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh will meet home minister Amit Shah at his residence on Thursday,...
IndiaTimes - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Manish Sisodia’s sit-in protest as AAP claims CM under ‘house arrest’ [Video]

Watch: Manish Sisodia’s sit-in protest as AAP claims CM under ‘house arrest’

Aam Aadmi Party leaders are protesting outside the Chief Minister’s residence alleging that he has been put under house arrest. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia alleged that he and several other leaders were..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:03Published
Farmer leaders to meet Amit Shah today ahead of 6th round of talks on Dec 9th|Oneindia News [Video]

Farmer leaders to meet Amit Shah today ahead of 6th round of talks on Dec 9th|Oneindia News

Farmer Union leaders will be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday evening as protesters came out on roads in several parts of the country in response to ‘Bharat Bandh’. Home Minister..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:01Published
‘Kejriwal under house arrest; orders from MHA’: AAP MLA slams Centre [Video]

‘Kejriwal under house arrest; orders from MHA’: AAP MLA slams Centre

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj has alleged that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been put under house arrest. The AAP leader said that Delhi police officials have barricaded Kejriwal’s house since..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:43Published