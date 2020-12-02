Amit Shah's talks with farmers fail, 6th round of Govt-Farmers talks cancelled|Oneindia News

The tension over farmer protests continues to worry the Government, as Union Home Minister Amit Shah's meeting with protesting farmers on Tuesday evening failed, with both sides remaining firm on their positions.

The farmers refused to accept the government's offer of amendment in the laws, sticking to their demand for a complete scrapping.

The big meeting scheduled for today with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar - the sixth since the protests started has been called off.

