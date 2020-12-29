Oregon's placekicker fulfilling walk-on dreams

Through three games at placekicker, he's hit every field goal and extra point attempt.

Oregon football hasn't had a reliable, accurate kicker since aidan schneider back in 20-17.

Since then it's been a constant struggle to find someone best fit for the job.

And then, just about a month ago.

A walk-on place kicker named henry katleman entered the conversation.

It all started his senior year of high school.

Henry katleman transitioned from soccer to football.

(henry) "i wanted to go to a big school so i came to oregon, starting kicking.

Walked on and just been going from there."

The 5'10, 204 pound sophomore kicker topanga, california has impressed mario cristobal from the start.

(mario) "you know certain things catch you eye.

Certain things really pop out and that ball was just cabooming off his foot."

And that's given him the nickname: (mario) "the katlemonster" (mycah) "we call him katlemonster, he's a beast."

Katleman took over for camden lewis at placekicker during week 4 at oregon state.

(nats: how bout it!

Oregon may have solved some of it's kicking problem.) he has not missed a field goal or extra point since...... even nailing a 40- yard field goal in the pac-12 championship game (nats: hits it right down the middle) (henry) "a lot of it comes with visualization.

So i imagined that kick multiple times in my head before i was out there."

Katleman's consistent kicking has won over the hearts of his teammates and duck fans.

(mycah) "i'm grateful to know that's going in every single time.

It helps us gain more confidence on the offensive side.

It's really great to have him on our team."

Being a walk-on member of oregon football has taught him to: (henry) "you know, seeing it through the end.

That's the biggest thing i've realized is to keep on going."

According to mario cristobal.....katlema n is comfortable and able to hit field goals from 55 yards out.... so be sure to keep an eye out for number 90 in saturday's game versus iowa state.