Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NHS doctor describes 'serious situation' in England's hospitals

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:52s - Published
NHS doctor describes 'serious situation' in England's hospitals

NHS doctor describes 'serious situation' in England's hospitals

A&E doctor Sonia Adesara describes the circumstances in her hospital as NHSchief says health workers are ‘back in eye of storm’.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sonia Adesara Sonia Adesara Medical doctor, activist


National Health Service National Health Service Publicly-funded healthcare systems in the United Kingdom

Geri Horner delivers Christmas gifts to NHS staff [Video]

Geri Horner delivers Christmas gifts to NHS staff

Geri Horner recently delivered presents to frontline NHS workers in London to express her gratitude for their efforts.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published
McKellen urges public to get Covid vaccine and praises NHS [Video]

McKellen urges public to get Covid vaccine and praises NHS

Sir Ian McKellen has urged the public to take the Covid vaccination if offered, describing the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as a "friend" as he received the first ot two jabs at Queen Mary University Hospital. The 81-year-old actor also praised the NHS, admitting he would not be alive were it not for the health service. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:31Published
Welsh ambulance service under intense pressure due to Covid [Video]

Welsh ambulance service under intense pressure due to Covid

Wales has the highest infection rate in the UK, and the NHS there is under intense pressure - something ITV News witnessed after being invited to spend the day with paramedics. Patients had to be treated in ambulances waiting outside the hospital, and one senior doctor has said they have passed crisis point. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:44Published

Emergency department Emergency department Medical treatment facility specializing in emergency medicine


Related videos from verified sources

More Covid-19 patients in England’s hospitals than April peak [Video]

More Covid-19 patients in England’s hospitals than April peak

England’s hospitals now have more Covid-19 patients than during April’s first-wave peak as a health boss warned doctors and nurses are “back in the eye ofthe storm”. NHS England figures show..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published
Covid vaccine arrives at hospitals across the country [Video]

Covid vaccine arrives at hospitals across the country

A batch of vaccines arrives at Croydon University Hospital in south Londonover the weekend, with similar scenes unfolding all around the country.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published