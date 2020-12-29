NHS doctor describes 'serious situation' in England's hospitals

Sir Ian McKellen has urged the public to take the Covid vaccination if offered, describing the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as a "friend" as he received the first ot two jabs at Queen Mary University Hospital.
The 81-year-old actor also praised the NHS, admitting he would not be alive were it not for the health service. Report by Alibhaiz.
Wales has the highest infection rate in the UK, and the NHS there is under intense pressure - something ITV News witnessed after being invited to spend the day with paramedics. Patients had to be treated in ambulances waiting outside the hospital, and one senior doctor has said they have passed crisis point. Report by Blairm.