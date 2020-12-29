NHS doctor describes 'serious situation' in England's hospitals

McKellen urges public to get Covid vaccine and praises NHS



Sir Ian McKellen has urged the public to take the Covid vaccination if offered, describing the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as a "friend" as he received the first ot two jabs at Queen Mary University Hospital. The 81-year-old actor also praised the NHS, admitting he would not be alive were it not for the health service. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

