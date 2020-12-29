A Look Ahead To Entertainment In 2021 | Good Vibes Only

The year in entertainment is over, so we look ahead at the movies, music and TV shows coming in 2021.
From Line of Duty and James Bond, to Disney’s Cruella de Vil origin movie and Stranger Things 4.
The year in entertainment is over, so we look ahead at the movies, music and TV shows coming in 2021.
From Line of Duty and James Bond, to Disney’s Cruella de Vil origin movie and Stranger Things 4.
The year in entertainment is over, so we look ahead at the movies, music and TV shows coming in 2021. From Line of Duty and James..
This week in entertainment we get all festive, as the Christmas specials roll out and the battle for Christmas number one heats up...